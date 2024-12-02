 Skip navigation
Michael Penix Jr.: I always stay ready, but Kirk Cousins will bounce back

  
Published December 2, 2024 03:46 PM

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made it clear after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers that the team is sticking with Kirk Cousins as his starting quarterback, but Cousins will need to play better in order to keep further calls for Michael Penix Jr. at bay.

Cousins’s four interceptions moved him into the league lead with 13 on the season, so it’s natural that some would wonder what the first-round pick can do. Penix isn’t pushing for a chance in the starting lineup, though, and he said Monday that he’s confident Cousins will have better days in the future.

“He’s a vet,” Penix said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “He’s been in a lot of different situations, so I have no doubt that he’s going to bounce back from this and he’s going to be great this weekend and for the rest of the season.”

While Penix isn’t expecting a call, he said that he’ll be prepared if and when the Falcons turn his way.

“I have to be, because you never know when the opportunity [comes],” Penix said. “So, I always stay ready, but at the end of the day, like I said, it’s not up to me. I just got to continue to be ready, continue to stay ready for that moment whenever that is.”

Penix has appeared in two lopsided losses this season. He is 3-of-5 for 38 yards.