Michael Penix listed as limited in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 23, 2025 04:38 PM

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix plans to play against the Dolphins on Sunday, but he hasn’t gotten in a full practice yet this week.

Penix was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday because of the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Penix was also limited on Wednesday and we’ll find out on Friday if he will carry an injury designation into this weekend.

Running back Tyler Allgeier (hip, knee), left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (calf), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) were also limited participants for the second straight day.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), edge rusher Jalon Walker (groing), and cornerback Billy Bowman (hamstring) were listed as limited participants.