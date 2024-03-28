Michael Penix shows his athleticism during Washington’s Pro Day

Michael Penix showed his athleticism during Washington’s Pro Day on Thursday.

He ran somewhere around a 4.53 hand time in his only attempt in the 40-yard dash and posted a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump.

“I was only running one time, to show I could run, and that’s it. I was done,” Penix said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

His throwing session, which included passes to first-round prospect Rome Odunze, also went well.

“I felt good,” Penix said. “I missed two or three throws. I don’t like missing throws, but I felt good, though. I felt good. Missing three throws out of 60, I can’t complain.”

The Giants had a large contingent watching Penix. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that head coach Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, receivers coach Mike Groh, General Manager Joe Schoen, assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell were among those present for the team.

Penix is projected to go as early as late in the first round.

In two years at UW, Penix completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards with 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He led the Huskies to the national title game last season.