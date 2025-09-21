 Skip navigation
Michael Penix throws pick-six to up Panthers’ lead to 17-0

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:52 PM

The Falcons have not had a good day, and it’s only gotten worse in the second half.

On their second snap of the third quarter, the Falcons fell further behind the winless Panthers. Michael Penix tried to dump off the ball to Bijan Robinson. Instead, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade stepped in front of Robinson for the easiest pick-six he will ever have.

Smith-Wade returned it 13 yards to the end zone.

Penix now is 13-of-23 for 131 yards and an interception.

The Falcons are in a huge hole despite outgaining the Panthers 197 to 154.