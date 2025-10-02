 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Pittman added to injury report with hamstring issue

  
Published October 2, 2025 04:17 PM

The Colts have a new injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

Receiver Michael Pittman was added to Thursday’s practice report with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in the day’s practice.

Pittman leads the team with 21 receptions and three touchdowns. He’s No. 2 on the team behind rookie Tyler Warren with 234 receiving yards.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis was also added to the report as a limited participant with an oblique injury.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday after he was sidelined on Wednesday. Guard Matt Goncalves (toe) also was upgraded to a full participant from limited.

Receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) was once again a full participant.

Running back Tyler Goodson (groin), cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice on Thursday as a rest day.