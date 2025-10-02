Michael Pittman added to injury report with hamstring issue

The Colts have a new injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

Receiver Michael Pittman was added to Thursday’s practice report with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in the day’s practice.

Pittman leads the team with 21 receptions and three touchdowns. He’s No. 2 on the team behind rookie Tyler Warren with 234 receiving yards.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis was also added to the report as a limited participant with an oblique injury.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday after he was sidelined on Wednesday. Guard Matt Goncalves (toe) also was upgraded to a full participant from limited.

Receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) was once again a full participant.

Running back Tyler Goodson (groin), cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice on Thursday as a rest day.