Michael Pittman clears concussion protocol, Jonathan Taylor “looked good” in practice

It looks like the Colts will have their top wide receiver and running back for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that wide receiver Michael Pittman has cleared the concussion protocol after returning to full practice participation on Thursday. He was injured on a hit by Steelers safety Damontae Kazee last Saturday. Kazee was ejected from the game and suspended for the remainder of the season due to repeated violations of the league’s player safety rules.

Taylor has also been a full participant in practice after missing the last three games with a thumb injury. Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, that Taylor “looked good” on the field.

Running back Zack Moss (forearm) will be listed as questionable after missing practice all week. Center Jack Anderson (illness), linebacker Segun Olubi (hip), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) won’t play.