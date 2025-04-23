Michael Pittman: I’ll do whatever I can to help both QBs out

Colts receiver Michael Pittman has worked with several different quarterbacks since entering the league in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Now he’ll be a part of a competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

Pittman told reporters this week that he thinks competition is good for everybody.

“Obviously, it is a tough situation because everybody knows what’s going down,” Pittman said, via transcript from the team. “But that’s just the nature of football, right? I think that I should have to compete every single year, too, so it’s more of just a team thing, and everybody is competing. Whether it’s me, whether it’s DeForest Buckner, whether it’s Quenton Nelson. I mean, everybody competes for their spot.

“We’re going to give both of them, hopefully, equal opportunities, and I’m going to give both of them my best effort and do whatever I can to help them out.”

Pittman caught 69 passes for 808 yards with three touchdowns in 2024. We’ll see if he can be more productive in 2025 with whoever wins the competition.