Michael Pittman Jr.: I’m chasing respect this season

Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. signed a three-year, $70 million contract extension this offseason, so one might assume that he feels like he’s established himself as one of the league’s top receivers.

That wasn’t the impression that Pittman gave on Wednesday, however. Pittman said he feels he’s still “chasing respect” as he enters his fifth NFL season and that he thinks he still needs to move his production up to a higher level.

“The whole thing that comes with being an older guy, it’s like I’m known now but I need to get to that next level, that next tier,” Pittman said, via the team’s website.

One area Pittman pointed to was scoring touchdowns. He’s posted 15 through his first four seasons and believes “there’s things that I could do to be better in that sense” during the 2025 season. If he’s right, the Colts might feel like they got a bargain when they signed Pittman earlier this year.