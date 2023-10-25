Michael Pittman on complaints after Sunday’s game: “I’ve never been a good loser”

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. scored a 75-yard touchdown on Sunday, but that was one of only two catches he had in the Colts’ loss to the Browns, and afterward he complained that his team isn’t getting him involved enough in the offense. With some time to reflect, he thought better of that.

Pittman approached reporters in the locker room today to say he now thinks he was wrong to air his complaints, which he made out of frustration after a tough loss.

“It was a very frustrating loss the way that it happened. And I’ve never been a good loser. I’m actually a very poor sport. It’s something that I’ve been working on my whole life and it’s just hard for me sometimes. And when you lose, sometimes you lose your composure, you lose your head,” Pittman said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Pittman is far from the first wide receiver to complain about not getting enough passes thrown his way, but it’s too his credit that he reconsidered after cooling down. And as Pittman showed on that 75-yard touchdown, he is a weapon the Colts need to use.