Michael Pittman “should be fine” after leaving practice with a knee injury

  
Published May 22, 2024 06:39 PM

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. gave the Colts a scare on Wednesday.

He remained on the ground after a collision with several defensive backs as he leaped for an Anthony Richardson pass. The team’s medical staff examined Pittman’s left knee as General Manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen anxiously looked on.

Finally, Pittman stood and then walked with a limp to the indoor practice facility.

Steichen, though, had a positive update after the organized team activity ended.

“He just bumped knees out there on a play,’’ Steichen said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “I don’t have a full update, but he should be fine.’’

Pittman, the team’s leading receiver the past three seasons, signed a three-year, $70 million contract in March.