Michael Vick gets his first win as a college head coach

Bill Belichick isn’t the only formerly prominent NFL figure to win his first game as a college head coach on Saturday. Mike Vick won his, too.

Vick, in his second game at Norfolk State, led the team to a 34-31 overtime win against Virginia State. The victory followed a season-opening loss to Towson.

Down 31-24 with 2:15 to play, the Spartans rallied to tie the game, and then they took it in OT. Before that, a potential game-winning field goal attempt by Virginia State hit the cross bar.

Even before that, Norfolk State had trailed by 16 (23-7) entering the fourth quarter.

Vick, whose 13-year NFL career was interrupted by a dogfighting scandal and imprisonment, had worked for Fox before taking the Norfolk State job last December.

So good news, Norfolk State. You’re 1-1. Bad news, Virginia State is a Division II team. Worse new, a trip to Rutgers is up next.