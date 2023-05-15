 Skip navigation
Mickey Loomis: Michael Thomas can “absolutely” have another 100-catch season

  
Published May 15, 2023 12:46 PM

The Saints worked out a new contract in order to keep wide receiver Michael Thomas on the roster this offseason and they remain hopeful that Thomas can recapture his old form this season.

Thomas has been limited to 10 games over the last three seasons because of injuries, but General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Monday that the team believes he can still make a major impact. Thomas had three 100-catch seasons in his healthier days and Loomis said he thinks Thomas can get back to that level this year.

“Absolutely he can be ,” Loomis said, via John Hendrix of SI.com. “Just got to get him healthy. He’s worked so hard at that over the last two, three years and, look, the results haven’t been good as we all hoped, but it’s not because of a lack of effort or desire by him, that’s for sure.”

Head coach Dennis Allen said recently that the team thinks Thomas will be ready to go for training camp and it will take a sustained run of good health for most people to sign onto Loomis’ belief that the good old days will be back in New Orleans.