Mike Bloomgren will be the Giants’ offensive line coach

  
Published February 7, 2026 10:58 AM

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has settled on an offensive line coach.

Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports that the Giants will hire Mike Bloomgren to fill that role on Harbaugh’s staff.

Harbaugh saw Bloomgren at work twice last season when the Ravens faced the Browns. The 2025 season was Bloomgren’s only campaign with Cleveland and it was his first time working in the NFL since a four-year run with the Jets from 2007-2010.

Bloomgren was Rice’s head coach from 2018-2024 and went 24-52 during his time in that role. He also worked on David Shaw’s staff at Stanford from 2011-2017.