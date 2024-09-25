 Skip navigation
Mike Evans, Chris Godwin listed as limited in Bucs practice

  
Published September 25, 2024 05:26 PM

The Buccaneers have their top two wide receivers on their injury report.

Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (neck) are both listed as limited participants. Evans has appeared on injury reports for rest days in the first three weeks of the season, but this is Godwin’s first appearance of the season. Both players will have two more chances to practice before the Bucs face the Eagles.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) were limited participants after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), defensive lineman Logan Hall (foot), center Graham Barton (ankle), and running back Bucky Irving (hamstring) were also limited.

Safety Antoine Winfield (foot), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) did not practice.