Mike Evans did not practice Friday

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans practiced on Thursday for the first time since hurting his hamstring, but he was back on the sideline on Friday.

Evans was listed as a non-participant after getting in a limited workout in his return to the field. Saturday will bring an update on whether that was part of the plan or if there was an issue with the injury that’s kept him out for the last three games.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee, rib), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), and running back Josh Williams (concussion) missed their second straight practice.

Punter Riley Dixon (personal) returned for a full practice. Cornerbacks Zyon McCollum (thumb) and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) were also full participants for the Bucs.