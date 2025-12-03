Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan set to return to Bucs practice

The Buccaneers offense has been without wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan for an extended stretch, but there’s some good news about both wideouts on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will designate Evans for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. They are also expected to do the same for McMillan.

Evans has been out since fracturing his clavicle on October 20. He also missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the year and has 14 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown on the season.

McMillan has not played in the regular season as a result of a neck injury he suffered this summer.

Both players will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that window. If they aren’t activated, they won’t be able to play this season.