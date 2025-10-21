 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Evans out with concussion, shoulder injury

  
Published October 20, 2025 08:27 PM

Mike Evans was playing his first game since Week 3 when he injured his hamstring.

His return didn’t last long.

The Buccaneers wide receiver was carted off the sideline after stretching out for a deep pass from Baker Mayfield with 5:00 remaining in the first half. Evans had the ball until his shoulder and head hit the ground.

He appeared to be knocked out briefly.

Evans remained on the ground for a while and appeared woozy and in significant pain as athletic trainers helped him off the field.

The Buccaneers quickly ruled Evans out with a concussion and a right shoulder injury.

Evans had no catches on four targets but drew a 23-yard pass interference penalty on Rock Ya-Sin.