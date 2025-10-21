Mike Evans out with concussion, shoulder injury
Published October 20, 2025 08:27 PM
Mike Evans was playing his first game since Week 3 when he injured his hamstring.
His return didn’t last long.
The Buccaneers wide receiver was carted off the sideline after stretching out for a deep pass from Baker Mayfield with 5:00 remaining in the first half. Evans had the ball until his shoulder and head hit the ground.
He appeared to be knocked out briefly.
Evans remained on the ground for a while and appeared woozy and in significant pain as athletic trainers helped him off the field.
The Buccaneers quickly ruled Evans out with a concussion and a right shoulder injury.
Evans had no catches on four targets but drew a 23-yard pass interference penalty on Rock Ya-Sin.