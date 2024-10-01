Mike Evans upgraded to limited practice participation on Tuesday

The Buccaneers turned in another estimated practice report on Tuesday and this one carried better news about wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans was listed as out of practice due to knee and calf issues on Monday, but Tuesday’s report said he would have been a limited participant in practice. Even if the progress is just estimated, it’s a positive sign for his availability against the Falcons on Thursday night.

Defensive lineman William Gholston (knee) also got bumped up to limited participation.

The rest of the report remained the same as Monday. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (shoulder), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring), wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) were listed as non-participants while center Graham Barton (ankle), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (ankle), right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), defensive lineman Logan Hall (foot), wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) remained in the limited category.