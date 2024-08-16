Mike Greenberg is the favorite to replace Sam Ponder as host of Sunday NFL Countdown

Get ready for more Mike Greenberg.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that the omnipresent ESPN host is the favorite to replace Sam Ponder as host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

Also in consideration is NFL Live cost Laura Rutledge.

ESPN fired Rutledge and Robert Griffin III on Thursday. Although they were characterized as financial moves, both have time left on seven-figure deals. (There’s apparently some sort of write-off at play.)

Greenberg hosts Get Up, a weekday show that launched after the breakup of Mike & Mike in the Morning, an ESPN Radio and ESPN2 mainstay. He also hosts NBA Countdown and Greeny.