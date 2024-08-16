 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Greenberg is the favorite to replace Sam Ponder as host of Sunday NFL Countdown

  
Published August 15, 2024 08:45 PM

Get ready for more Mike Greenberg.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that the omnipresent ESPN host is the favorite to replace Sam Ponder as host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

Also in consideration is NFL Live cost Laura Rutledge.

ESPN fired Rutledge and Robert Griffin III on Thursday. Although they were characterized as financial moves, both have time left on seven-figure deals. (There’s apparently some sort of write-off at play.)

Greenberg hosts Get Up, a weekday show that launched after the breakup of Mike & Mike in the Morning, an ESPN Radio and ESPN2 mainstay. He also hosts NBA Countdown and Greeny.