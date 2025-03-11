 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Hughes agrees to re-sign with Falcons

  
Published March 11, 2025 04:22 PM

The Falcons are bringing back one of their starting corners.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, cornerback Mike Hughes is signing a three-year deal with Atlanta.

Fowler notes the contract is worth $18 million.

Hughes, 28, joined the Falcons in 2023 and has appeared in 30 games for the franchise over the last two seasons.

In 2024, he started 15 contests, recording 66 total tackles with six passes defensed.

A first-round pick in 2018, Hughes has played 87 games with 37 starts for the Vikings, Chiefs, Lions, and Falcons.