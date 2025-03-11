Mike Hughes agrees to re-sign with Falcons

The Falcons are bringing back one of their starting corners.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, cornerback Mike Hughes is signing a three-year deal with Atlanta.

Fowler notes the contract is worth $18 million.

Hughes, 28, joined the Falcons in 2023 and has appeared in 30 games for the franchise over the last two seasons.

In 2024, he started 15 contests, recording 66 total tackles with six passes defensed.

A first-round pick in 2018, Hughes has played 87 games with 37 starts for the Vikings, Chiefs, Lions, and Falcons.