Mike Jackson gets pick-six off Matthew Stafford, Panthers lead 14-7

Matthew Stafford hadn’t thrown an interception since Week 3.

He’s now thrown two in his last three passing attempts, and his latest gave the Panthers a 14-7 lead.

Cornerback Mike Jackson had the second pick off of Stafford and returned it 48 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. It was Jackson’s third interception of the season and the first pick-six of his career.

Stafford previously threw his first interception in 10 weeks when a red-zone pass went off the helmet of defensive tackle Derrick Browns and into the hands of former Rams safety Nick Scott to end a scoring threat. It ended the longest streak in the NFL without an interception at 318 passing attempts.

The Panthers didn’t get off to a good start on special teams or defense, but it’s been all Carolina since Los Angeles’ first touchdown. Chuba Hubbard caught a 35-yard touchdown to cap the Panthers’ opening possession.

The Rams are now trailing for the first time since their Week 6 victory over Baltimore. The club started that game trailing 3-0 before winning 17-3.