Mike Kafka: Benching Abdul Carter “just my decision”

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter found himself on the bench to start Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

For the second time in three games, the Giants benched the linebacker to open a contest and it was 17-0 Patriots in the second quarter by the time head coach Mike Kafka put the rookie on the field. After he sat out the opening series in Week 11, Carter said that he made a mistake “detrimental to the team.”

Carter was asked what happened to lead to his benching on Monday night and said, via SNY, “s—t happens.” Head coach Mike Kafka said, via a transcript from the team, that it was “just my decision to not play him” and didn’t provide more details when pressed on what Carter did to lead to that decision.

“I just would say this: That was my decision to do that,” Kafka said. “And, again, those are tough decisions to make, but that was my decision and, again, the kid, nothing with him. Everything that we did was my decision and obviously I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it, which I understand, but I thought that was the best thing for the team and it was my decision to move forward with it and that’s where we’re at.”

Carter was credited with a sack for stopping Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for no gain on a scramble and had four overall tackles after entering the game with the Giants way behind. The Giants will be hoping that the second message Kafka sent to the will find a bit more traction with their first-round pick.