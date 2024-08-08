 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald does not expect Geno Smith to play this weekend

  
Published August 8, 2024 06:51 PM

The Seahawks have a new head coach, new assistant coaches and new systems. Mike Macdonald likes where his team is, though, heading into the first preseason game.

Right where we want to be,” Macdonald said, via video from Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

The Seahawks will rest some of their starters in the first preseason game Saturday against the Chargers.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who has practiced the past four days after missing four practices with a hip/knee issue, is one of those not expected to see the field. Smith played only one preseason game in 2023, seeing action on 12 snaps in the second exhibition outing.

“I think defensively you’ll probably see a good amount of starters out there to start the game, and we’ll see how long that lasts,” Macdonald said. “Offensively, as of right now, I don’t believe Geno is going to go. A couple of others starters aren’t going to go as well.”

Sam Howell and P.J. Walker are behind Smith on the depth chart.