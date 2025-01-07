 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald: Offense didn’t manifest itself the way that we expected

  
Published January 7, 2025 04:19 PM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was the lead topic at his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

Macdonald explained the decision to part ways with Grubb after one season as “an alignment thing and a vision thing” and he was asked what changed about that alignment since Grubb was hired last February.

“It just didn’t manifest itself the way that we expected,” Macdonald said. “The direction that it was going, it just wasn’t the way that I wanted to go.”

Macdonald didn’t specify exactly where things didn’t go as expected, but said he wants a physical unit that plays complementary football. He said it would oversimplifying things to say that means he’s looking to run the ball more often and added that it’s “fair” to say that he has a better idea of what he wants heading into his second season in Seattle.

Macdonald said that play-calling experience wouldn’t be a requirement for the next offensive coordinator and said that any other coaching staff changes would wait until a new coordinator is in place.