nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
nbc_pft_belichickagenda_241029.jpg
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?
nbc_pft_commanders_241029.jpg
How Commanders can follow up Hail Mary win

Mike Macdonald optimistic that DK Metcalf can return this week

  
Published October 29, 2024 10:03 AM

The Seahawks were held to a season-low 10 points in Sunday’s loss to the Bills and that effort unfolded without one of the team’s key offensive players.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf missed the game with a knee injury he suffered in Week Seven and it made sense that the Seahawks struggled to adapt to his absence. It was only the second game Metcalf has missed since joining the team and head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that he doesn’t expect the team to be without him much longer.

“Looking optimistic,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “He hasn’t practiced yet, so let’s let him practice and see how he feels before we start making judgements on the week, but we’re optimistic for this week.”

The Seahawks also hope to have tackles George Fant and Abe Lucas back soon and the more healthy bodies on hand the better as the Seahawks prepare for a Week Nine game with the Rams.