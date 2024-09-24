Mike Macdonald: We’re at the beginning stages of who we are going to be

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasn’t happy about his performance in Sunday’s 24-3 win over the Dolphins and head coach Mike Macdonald wasn’t shooting off any fireworks either.

The Seahawks are one of five teams to start the season with a 3-0 record, which means that Macdonald has never been the head coach of a losing team but that mark isn’t enough for him to feel like the team is where it needs to be. Macdonald’s message on Monday is that the Seahawks have room to improve after knocking off the Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins in the first three weeks of the season.

“We are in a great position where we’ve done enough to win each game that we’ve played,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of great stuff on tape, but we’re also at the beginning stages of this team and who we are going to become, and the guys know that. It’s very clear when you watch the tape where we need to improve, and there’s a great opportunity for us to improve. The message is, ‘Let’s take advantage of this opportunity that we have.’ We have the opportunity to learn so much about who we are, how we’re going to grow our operation throughout the week, how we prepare, and we can be so much better. It’s so early in the season we’re in a great position. Obviously, it’s way better than the opposite, and so we’re excited about that, but there’s a sense of urgency, too, on where this football team needs to go.”

The Lions will be in Detroit next Monday for what should be their biggest test of the season to this point, so it would be a good time to show the improvement that Macdonald is looking for after three straight wins.