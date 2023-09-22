Mike McCarthy defends drill that led to Trevon Diggs injury

On Thursday, the Cowboys lost cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL during practice. On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy defended the drill that resulted in the injury.

“It was a red zone one-on-one drill, very safe drill,” McCarthy told reporters, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “And when you see the video, just something that can happen anywhere. Two guys going for the football and looks like he came down on the foot or stepped on the foot of the receiver. This was not a drill issue at all. By no means.”

There’s also a chance Diggs’s ACL was compromised during a game, and that it completely tore in that moment. Plenty of players have a partially torn ACL that can go at any time. Quite often, they have no idea it’s even injured.

Regardless, Diggs now has a fully-torn ACL. He’s done for the season. That reality shouldn’t stop teams from doing whatever they believe they have to do to stay prepared for each and every game.