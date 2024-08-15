Mike McCarthy on Albert Huggins’ shove of a Rams staffer: Obviously, it’s unacceptable

Cowboys defensive tackle Albert Huggins was ejected from practice by the team’s coaches during the joint practice with the Rams on Wednesday.

Video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com shows Huggins in a one-on-one drill with a Rams offensive lineman. A Rams equipment intern, who was playing the role of quarterback, was shoved hard to the ground by Huggins as Huggins went by.

Several Rams linemen immediately confronted Huggins as Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina asked Huggins in colorful language what he was doing. As Huggins left practice, he gave the Rams linemen a middle finger.

Teammates said after practice that Huggins has to be “smarter,” and a day later, coach Mike McCarthy left no doubt where he stands.

“Obviously, his behavior is unacceptable,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s something that’s been addressed. He has apologized, and I’m comfortable with his apology. I was obviously on the offensive side of the field when it happened. I had a chance to talk to Mike Zimmer and Sean McVay. When it did happen, we removed him from practice. Frankly, when I saw the video a few hours later after the practice, I called Sean again. His response to me was, ‘You’d have been proud the way your coaches reacted.’ I just want to make sure that behavior is unacceptable. Emotional discipline in that moment. That’s not what we’re about, and he clearly understands that.”