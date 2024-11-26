Mike McCarthy responds to Jerry Jones saying it’s “not crazy” to think he might get a new deal

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had to answer multiple questions about Mike McCarthy’s in-season job security this season. On Tuesday, Jones was asked whether it was “crazy” to consider that McCarthy might receive a contract extension at the end of the season.

Jones said it was “not crazy.”

Later Tuesday, McCarthy was asked for his thoughts that the owner didn’t rule out the coach’s tenure lasting beyond this season. McCarthy initially made light of Jones’ comments to 105.3 The Fan.

“Why are you laughing?” McCarthy said, via video from the team.

“Crazy? I mean. . .,” he said to more laughter.

McCarthy is in the final year of his contract as is the rest of the coaching staff, with all of them having uncertain futures.

“I really haven’t talked about it all year, so I’m definitely not going to start on a short week and an important division game. But I’m not going to throw away positive vibes either, so keep ‘em coming. That’s all good. But, yeah, that’s not something I’m really focused on.”

The Cowboys broke their five-game losing streak Sunday in an upset of the Commanders and they are favored over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys then have games against the Bengals (4-7) and Panthers (3-8).

Wins against the Giants, Bengals and Panthers would get the Cowboys back to .500, which is why Jones declared Tuesday that “this thing isn’t over.”