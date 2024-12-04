 Skip navigation
Mike McCarthy says Cowboys have given him “the most input I’ve ever” had

  
Published December 4, 2024 04:47 PM

Dak Prescott expressed support for Mike McCarthy, saying the Cowboys coach deserves “another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.”

McCarthy hadn’t seen Prescott’s Tuesday comments a day later and seemed uncertain about what his quarterback meant by the phrase “on his terms.”

“I think it’s like any job and this one specifically: I have a clear understanding of the responsibility,” McCarthy said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “This is the most input I’ve ever been a part of as a head coach in personnel, particularly in the draft. We spend a tremendous amount of time as a coaching staff on the draft. . . . It’s different. Just trying to give you a good answer, compare it to my past.

“I’m not sure what exactly he said, but its just like anything: We are in year five of a program. We have a lot of excellent things in place. I think we have some things we can do better, and I think it’s all part of growing. It’s no different the way I felt in year five or six in my last opportunity.”

McCarthy lasted 13 seasons in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in 2010. He is in the final year of his contract in his fifth year in Dallas.

The expectation long has been that the Cowboys will move on after the season, but owner Jerry Jones said last week that it’s “not crazy” to believe McCarthy could return.

The Cowboys had three consecutive 12-win seasons before starting this season 3-7. They have won two in a row and have the Bengals, Panthers and Buccaneers in the next three games.

McCarthy is 47-32 in the regular season and 1-3 in the postseason in his time with the Cowboys.