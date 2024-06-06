 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McCarthy: Trevon Diggs in a good spot, we won’t put him out there too soon

  
Published June 6, 2024 07:46 AM

The Cowboys had to play most of last season without cornerback Trevon Diggs, but this week brought a positive update about his path back to the lineup.

Diggs tore his ACL in practice prior to Week Three last season and has been doing rehab work throughout the team’s offseason program. During a Wednesday press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy said that Diggs “looks great” while stressing that the team is going to let things progress at their own pace heading into the season.

“He’s in a good spot,” McCarthy said. “I just talked to him a little bit there Monday during the physicals. As far as when he gets back, let’s be honest, we’re going to be very cautious with those guys. We’re not going to put them out there too soon. Better later than too fast.”

Starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list would give Diggs time to ramp up his workload without jumping any steps on the way back to full speed, but we’ll have to wait until the Cowboys get to camp to find out if that’s the route they go.