Mike McCarthy: Trevon Diggs in a good spot, we won’t put him out there too soon

The Cowboys had to play most of last season without cornerback Trevon Diggs, but this week brought a positive update about his path back to the lineup.

Diggs tore his ACL in practice prior to Week Three last season and has been doing rehab work throughout the team’s offseason program. During a Wednesday press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy said that Diggs “looks great” while stressing that the team is going to let things progress at their own pace heading into the season.

“He’s in a good spot,” McCarthy said. “I just talked to him a little bit there Monday during the physicals. As far as when he gets back, let’s be honest, we’re going to be very cautious with those guys. We’re not going to put them out there too soon. Better later than too fast.”

Starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list would give Diggs time to ramp up his workload without jumping any steps on the way back to full speed, but we’ll have to wait until the Cowboys get to camp to find out if that’s the route they go.