Mike McCoy confirms Bill Callahan’s departure, no other staff changes

As expected, the Titans will be moving forward this season without Bill Callahan.

In his Tuesday press conference, interim head coach Mike McCoy confirmed Callahan, Tennessee’s offensive line coach, is departing the organization after his son, Brian, was fired as head coach on Monday.

Bill Callahan, 69, was let out of his contract with the Browns to make the lateral move to coach for his son in early 2024. He had been with Cleveland since Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach in 2020.

A longtime NFL assistant, Bill Callahan carries a reputation as being one of the league’s best offensive line coaches. Since the 90s, he’s served in the position for the Eagles, Raiders, Jets, Cowboys, Washington, and the Browns.

He was also the Raiders’ offensive coordinator under Jon Gruden before being promoted to head coach in 2022 when Gruden was traded to the Buccaneers. Callahan led the Raiders to an AFC title that season before falling to Gruden’s Bucs in Super Bowl XXXVII.

McCoy noted that assistant OL coach Scott Fuchs and offensive assistant Matt Jones will take over the offensive line room going forward.

Otherwise, McCoy noted, there will be no staff changes. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will continue as the team’s offensive play-caller over offensive coordinator Nick Holz.