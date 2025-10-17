Mike McDaniel: All trade rumors about Dolphins players are currently baseless

The NFL trade deadline is in early November, which makes this a prime time for chatter about potential deals.

That chatter tends to include speculation about losing teams moving players in order to pick up draft assets for the future and that group includes the Dolphins this year. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De’Von Achane are two names that have come up recently, but head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Friday press conference that there’s nothing currently on the fire in Miami.

“For the record, all rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless currently,” McDaniel said. “And that’s unfortunate. Personally, not just this year for this team, this time of year bothers me for the sake of the individual player that’s having to answer questions about his long-term journey or where he’s playing questioned on rumors or thoughts of other people.”

There are three more Dolphins games before the deadline and more of what we’ve seen the first six weeks could lead to a different answer about what the plans are for the rest of the season in Miami.