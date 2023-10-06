Mike McDaniel: Chase Claypool has a chance to make us better

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is on his way to Miami and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spent time at his Friday press conference discussing why the team made a trade with the Bears to acquire him.

McDaniel called it an “exciting opportunity” to acquire a player who “wants to take things into his own hands” and that the Dolphins weren’t actively looking for help at wide receiver when the chance to acquire Claypool came up.

“You have to stay steadfast to the commitment of making your team as good as it could be,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes things come across your radar that you weren’t even looking for, but, when you assess it, if it falls under the category this has a chance to make us better then you jump on that.”

McDaniel was asked about chatter from Claypool’s previous stops that his work effort was lacking and he said he prefers to use his eyes rather than his ears when it comes to evaluating things like that on a player. He said that the team was “crystal clear” with Claypool about their expectations for him and added a part of his skill set that he believes will make him a good fit for the high-velocity Dolphins

“You guys want me to say it, don’t you? He’s fast,” McDaniel said.

Claypool won’t be with the Dolphins for this weekend’s game against the Giants, but should start working on finding a role on their offense next week.