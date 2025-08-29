Mike McDaniel: Dolphins “supremely happy” to have Kendall Lamm back on the team

Kendall Lamm spent the last three seasons playing offensive tackle for the Dolphins, but in Mach he left to sign with the Eagles in free agency. But Lamm was cut on Tuesday, and the Dolphins re-signed him on Wednesday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says they couldn’t be happier to have him back.

“I was really fired up for his teammates and for the Dolphins,” McDaniel said, via SI.com. “You talk about a guy that makes people better just by his existence alone, on top of his own play. This is a guy that his teammates were supremely happy to see come back. I think overall it’s nice to have him just jump back into the mix after our team has changed significantly since he was last here. That in-house litmus test I think provides positive residuals towards what this team has been building.”

Lamm suffered a back injury at the end of last season that required surgery, but he said he’s grateful for the Eagles for working with him through the rehab. And now he’s grateful to be back in Miami.

“It’s great to be here,” Lamm said. “It’s great to help the team once again, and it’s a blessing for sure.”

The Dolphins and Lamm are glad that his departure was a short one.