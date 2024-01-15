Mike McDaniel: Giving up offensive play-calling isn’t off the table

The Dolphins season came to an unhappy end in Kansas City on Saturday night and they only scored seven points in the loss to the Chiefs.

Miami finished second in points scored during the regular season, but they only managed 40 points in losses to the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs that kept them from winning the AFC East and then eliminated them from the playoffs. Injuries and good defenses played roles in the late-season slowdown, but head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t shoot down the idea of play-calling also being something that could change when asked about it at a Monday press conference.

“Nothing’s off the table, ever,” McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I think we failed to reach our goals this season, so play-calling wouldn’t live outside that.”

McDaniel’s offensive acumen got him the job in Miami and it’s been a big part of the team making the playoffs two straight years, but we’ll see if the plan to get them out of the first round will change McDaniel’s role in his third season with the Dolphins.