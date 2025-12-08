Mike McDaniel: I love that this team made the choice to believe in themselves

The Dolphins’ season seemed lost when they fired General Manager Chris Grier after falling to 2-7 in October, but the last four games have seen things turn around in Miami.

All four of those games have ended with the Dolphins on top and they have kept the door to the playoffs open heading into the final weeks of the regular season. They’ve done it by following the same formula that got them a 34-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

They ran for 239 yards and they’ve run for at least 164 yards in each game of their winning streak. They also forced three turnovers, which gives them 10 over the same span and head coach Mike McDaniel said the mix is “how you win” in December.

McDaniel also said that he appreciates how the turnaround came from “self-sustained belief” in the face of outside doubts.

“I really love this team because they made the choice, the hard choice, to not only believe in themselves but put in the work even though they’ve been working very hard and not getting the results, and then you’re sitting there at 1-6 or 2-7,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the Jets. “So, yeah there’s a special connection within the locker room and that’s because, quite literally, they didn’t need anyone too but they were well aware that they were the only people that really believed in themselves. And so they choose to not listen, and there is a different level of buy in, but also a different level of pride for the Dolphins logo and what we’re fighting for. So, it was great to watch them go out there and play inspired football.”

The Dolphins will need to wins to keep coming and get some help from other teams for this run to land them in the postseason, but having a chance for that to happen is a big win given how things looked on Halloween.