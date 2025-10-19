 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: “I refuse to spend my time thinking” about job security

  
Published October 19, 2025 05:43 PM

With the Dolphins slipping to 1-6 in a blowout loss to the Browns, questions about the job security of coach Mike McDaniel were inevitable.

McDaniel told reporters he won’t spend a minute considering whether he’ll continue to be the head coach.

“So the way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I’m thinking about having the job,” McDaniel said in his post-game press conference. “I need to be doing my job. So for as long as I coach for the Miami Dolphins and this organization, they’ll get everything from me, and I refuse to spend my time thinking about something that — you have a job, you do your job, and you do it to the best of your ability. And that’s where my concern lies. I don’t — I think it’s offensive to all coaches, players, and the organization if I’m spending that precious time thinking about myself.”

He may be the only person in South Florida not thinking about his job security. The Dolphins are in a full-blown free fall, with few if any reasons to believe things will change.

Up next comes a trip to Atlanta, followed by a short-week visit from the Ravens. The biggest question for Monday is whether McDaniel will be coaching the team in Week 8.