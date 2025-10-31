Mike McDaniel: I think my message is getting through to players

Thursday night’s loss led to another round of speculation about whether the Dolphins will make a coaching change, but dropping to 2-7 didn’t lead to a move before Mike McDaniel’s Friday press conference.

McDaniel met the media to discuss the 28-6 loss to the Ravens and one of the questions he fielded had to do with whether players are still listening to the message that he’s sending them as the head coach. Thursday night’s loss featured the kind of frustrated mistakes one would associate with a team that’s tuned out, but McDaniel said he does not believe that is the case.

“I would say so because they just used my messaging,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Understand the details are the nitty gritty. I think the message is getting through . . . sometimes those details are being lost in the heat of battle. We did it the week before, but didn’t do it this week.”

The Dolphins missed the playoffs last season and they’ve been even worse this season, so it feels like major changes are inevitable in Miami. Whether they start to happen before Tuesday’s trade deadline or the end of the regular season, it seems all but certain that there are going to be new messages and messengers at some point in 2026.