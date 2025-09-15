Mike McDaniel: I won’t spend a moment thinking about my job security

A plane carrying a banner urging the Dolphins to fire head coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier circled Hard Rock Stadium before Sunday’s game against the Patriots and the result of the game probably didn’t cause anyone who paid for it to regret their choice.

The Dolphins had multiple leads in the second half of the game, but did not score any offensive points in the fourth quarter of a 33-27 loss that dropped them to 0-2 on the season. After the game, McDaniel said he did not see the banner and understood the fans’ frustrations while saying that he’s not concerned about his job security.

“I think if I worry about my job security, I won’t be doing my job and I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in,” McDaniel said in his postgame press conference. “I’ve never felt entitled to this position and it’s very important for me to spend all my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job and all the residual effects of that are — there’s a lot of people affected. I won’t spend one moment thinking about all the things that, whatever people want me to think about. I’m thinking about this team and the Buffalo Bills here after I get done with this podium.”

That game against the Bills is in Buffalo on Thursday night. That will likely keep aerial messaging to a minimum, but another loss won’t cool things off for McDaniel in South Florida.

