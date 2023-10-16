Mike McDaniel: Jalen Ramsey doing great, he’ll take next step when he’s ready

Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said last week that the team hopes to have Jalen Ramsey back in game action in November and an NFL Media report on Sunday said that Ramsey could return to practice this week.

That move would open a 21-day window for Ramsey to practice and he could return to the active roster at any point over those three weeks, but head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t say anything about the plans for Ramsey this week when asked about the report after Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

“You know, I think he’s doing great, guys, and I guess you’ll have to tune in weekly on Wednesdays to see whenever things take a next step,” McDaniel said. “Weekly. So when is that? It’s on a Wednesday. But what Wednesday it’ll be, again, I’m not just being annoying with timelines, I’m trying to be real with – I think it’s getting ahead of yourself especially in situations like this to all of a sudden jump ahead a couple months, a couple weeks, whatever the timeline is, but when he’s ready to go, he’ll be a loud voice in my ear.”

Ramsey injured the meniscus in his right knee during training camp, so he has yet to appear in a game for the Dolphins since arriving in a midseason trade. Whenever he returns, he’ll be a welcome addition to the defense for the AFC East leaders.