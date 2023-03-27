Mike McDaniel on adding Jalen Ramsey: We recognized an opportunity and jumped on it

The Dolphins upgraded their defense and their secondary when they acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams earlier this month.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that when General Manager Chris Grier informed him of the trade, his reaction was similar to when he learned about the Tyreek Hill trade last year.

“Chris Grier will come into my office, in classic Chris Grier form, and has this look that’s of like, ‘Hey, you’re going to like this news that I have,’” McDaniel said at the annual league meeting, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “My immediate reaction was pretty candid and simple. It was, ‘All right, not talking terms, not talking what it’s going to cost. That would be a cool opportunity that would be hard to replicate.’”

Ramsey’s contract was adjusted to give him significantly more guaranteed money over the next two seasons. Miami also gave up a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

“We are willing to trade draft picks, but we very much value them. But when we recognized an opportunity, we jumped on it ,” McDaniel said. “To Chris Grier’s credit and Brandon Shore’s credit, they were able to get a fair deal. ... You add players that can make the rest of your team better. When players can make other people better, you’re on to something.”