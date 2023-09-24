Mike McDaniel: Trying for points record not really what I’m about

The Dolphins moved into field goal range on their final possession of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but head coach Mike McDaniel opted to have the team run out the clock rather than try a field goal that would have set the single-game record for points in a regular season game.

After the 70-20 win over the Broncos, McDaniel was asked about that choice in his press conference. He said the regular season record didn’t concern him and that trying for points in that situation is “not really what I’m about.”

“I try to think through all my decisions with the importance that they do have.It felt like chasing points and chasing a record,” McDaniel said. “That’s not what we came to the game to do. That doesn’t have a bearing on the overall season outcome. I saw it as . . . 10 times out of 10 you concede and kneel down in those situations. Because there was an attainable record, that was cool, but I thought the message I thought it would send wasn’t really in line with how I view things.”

Later in the press conference, McDaniel said that going for points in that situation falls into the realm of karma and that he only wants good karma for the Dolphins. Putting that mojo with the offense that the Dolphins have displayed so far this season seems like a recipe for success in Miami.