Mike McDaniel on this week’s QB: We have to take it a day at a time

The Dolphins won’t play until Monday night in Week Four and it sounds like the extra day will come in handy.

Skylar Thompson left last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins with a chest injury and the Dolphins don’t know if he’ll be able to play at this point. At a Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked if the team would go with Tim Boyle or Tyler Huntley in the event that Thompson is not cleared to play. McDaniel indicated that the team will take as much as they can before making any decision.

“As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague,” McDaniel said. “I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he’s at and also to get in front of the rest of the quarterback room. Talk with them, talk with coaches, talk with some of the players to get them most comfortable with the varied uncertainty. We’ll just have to take it a day at a time, there’s a lot of stuff on the table.”

Boyle replaced Thompson against Seattle with Huntley serving as the emergency quarterback less than a month after signing with the team. He’ll have more time under his belt when the Dolphins face the Titans, but it remains to be seen if that’s enough to give him a shot at running the offense.