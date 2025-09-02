Mike McDaniel: The six Dolphins captains were “resounding” vote-getters

The headline from the Dolphins’ captain vote is the player who lost his “C”. The story is the six who will be wearing one.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, coach Mike McDaniel expressed enthusiasm regarding the overall exercise.

“I’m really excited about the whole voting process this year in general because each team is unique to its own and this team I think was much more unified and the focus on those six guys were very clear so they were resounding vote getters and I think it speaks to the team I think knew the assignment a little bit more and were focused on giving the keys of captainship to those that had earned it each and every day,” McDaniel said. “And that’s what it speaks to me the most, is a football team that knows who they want to be led by.”

In the past under McDaniel, the Dolphins have had more that six captains. (Last year, they had eight.) Why was six the magic number this year?

“I thought the disparity between those six vote getters and everyone else, like I said, it was more focused. Those guys were unilaterally voted for and they kind of stood out before — there’s a big gap between — so naturally I think there’s a lot of players that could do a great job being a captain but for this team, the players vote for it and with those six standing out so much that was an easy decision to cut it there.”

McDaniel also downplayed the omission of Tyreek Hill from the “resounding” group that will be captains.

“I think it’s more about the guys that we picked and less about the guys that we didn’t because there are a lot of guys exemplifying tremendous leadership qualities that aren’t a captain on this football team,” McDanielsaid. “I think it’s more of a focus on who is and not who isn’t.”

One guy who is a captain — linebacker Jordyn Brooks — said the team was “soft” after a Thanksgiving night loss to the Packers. Giving him a captaincy gives his voice even more influence, as the Dolphins try to change the culture and, in turn, change the narrative.