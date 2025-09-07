 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: There was a lot of preparation for Week 1, but it didn’t look like it

  
Published September 7, 2025 07:46 PM

Blowout losses are never a good look for NFL coaches and they are a particularly bad look in Week 1 when you have ample time to prepare your team for what’s coming their way.

It’s the look that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was dealt on Sunday. McDaniel was left to explain why his team looked so lost in their 33-8 loss to a Colts team starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the first time.

McDaniel pointed to the imbalance in time of possession, his team’s turnovers, and the defense’s inability to create some of their own while running through “a formula for failure and nothing else.”

“I think there was a lot of preparation for Week 1,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “And I don’t think it looked it. What does that mean? That means that guys let Week 1 and the bells and whistles of the season starting get the best of them. My job is to prevent that. I did my best. Not good enough.”

McDaniel said in the offseason that he’s comfortable with the pressure that comes with his job and he’ll surely be feeling more of it as a result of Sunday’s disastrous start to the season. He said he will worry about “doing my job” rather than any chatter about his future and he’ll have to do a much better job in the coming weeks in order to keep calls for his head to a minimum in Miami.