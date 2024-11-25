Mike McDaniel threw “temper tantrum” when asked about trading Calais Campbell this year

A report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Sunday morning said that the Dolphins had worked out a deal to trade defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Ravens, but that it did not go through because of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s unhappiness with dealing Campbell.

McDaniel confirmed that things played out that way after beating the Patriots 34-15. McDaniel said he threw “an adult temper tantrum” when presented with the idea and said the interest in his services was a sign of just how valuable Campbell is as a player.

“It speaks to how he’s playing,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “It speaks to what he means to the team, that teams would be willing to do that, and there was some competition for that. But yeah, my job is to speak on behalf of what’s the best thing for the 2024 Dolphins. I’m just fortunate to work in an organization where myself and the GM can be transparent and work together, and he didn’t want to see any more adult temper tantrums.”

Campbell had one tackle on Sunday and he has 34 tackles and four sacks in his first year with the surging Dolphins.