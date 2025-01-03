Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa “unlikely” to play, Tyler Huntley set to start Week 18

Tyler Huntley is set to start another game for the Dolphins.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Friday press conference that Tua Tagovialoa’s hip injury is set to sideline him for another game.

“We’ll approach it like Snoop’s starting,” McDaniel said. “It looks like the way that I approached the week was probably smart.

“I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action.”

Tagovailoa is dealing with a hip injury that McDaniel has said is unrelated to the hip injury he suffered while in college at Alabama. While it’s not a matter of pain tolerance, McDaniel noted it is a “unique muscle issue” that is keeping him sidelined.

“It’s quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don’t treat it appropriately,” McDaniel said. “So, I wouldn’t say it was a bruise.”

Tagovailoa will finish the 2024 regular season, having completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 2,867 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

This will be the third time in the last four seasons that Tagovailoa will start 13 or fewer games. He started 17 for Miami last year.

The Dolphins still have a chance to be the AFC’s No. 7 seed. If Denver loses to Kansas City on Sunday and Miami beats the Jets, then that will send the Dolphins to the postseason.

Huntley will be making his fifth start for the Dolphins this season. He’s completed 66.3 percent of his throws for 602 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 119 yards with two TDs.