 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Patrick, long-time voice of Sunday Night Football on ESPN, dies at 80

  
Published April 22, 2025 05:32 PM

Mike Patrick, the long-time play-by-play announcer for ESPN’s Sunday Night Football, has died. He was 80.

A native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Patrick handled the NFL Sunday night game for 18 years, part of a 35-year career with ESPN.

While he called a variety of events, Patrick was best known as the primary voice of Sunday Night Football throughout its time on ESPN — from 1987 through 2005. As of 2006, Sunday Night Football moved to NBC and ESPN acquired the rights to Monday Night Football.

He called ESPN’s first ever NFL regular-season game, with Paul Maguire and Joe Thiesmann.

Patrick’s other duties included college football, the College World Series, and the Women’s Final Four.

Before ESPN, Patrick’s included calling games for the Jacksonville Sharks of the WFL. He handled Washington’s preseason games from 1975 through 1982.

Patrick also served as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, after graduating from George Washington University.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.