Mike Patrick, long-time voice of Sunday Night Football on ESPN, dies at 80

Mike Patrick, the long-time play-by-play announcer for ESPN’s Sunday Night Football, has died. He was 80.

A native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Patrick handled the NFL Sunday night game for 18 years, part of a 35-year career with ESPN.

While he called a variety of events, Patrick was best known as the primary voice of Sunday Night Football throughout its time on ESPN — from 1987 through 2005. As of 2006, Sunday Night Football moved to NBC and ESPN acquired the rights to Monday Night Football.

He called ESPN’s first ever NFL regular-season game, with Paul Maguire and Joe Thiesmann.

Patrick’s other duties included college football, the College World Series, and the Women’s Final Four.

Before ESPN, Patrick’s included calling games for the Jacksonville Sharks of the WFL. He handled Washington’s preseason games from 1975 through 1982.

Patrick also served as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, after graduating from George Washington University.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.