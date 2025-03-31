 Skip navigation
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
Payton stands by importance of winning division

NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
Payton stands by importance of winning division

Mike Tomlin: Division winners should get a home playoff game

  
Published March 31, 2025 09:44 AM

While the Lions won their division and secured the NFC’s top seed and the conference’s postseason bye, the club still proposed eliminating the guaranteed home playoff game for a division winner.

Chairman of the Competition Committee Rich McKay said the proposal would spark some fresh discussion.

To that end, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he’s not in favor of making that change.

I’m a division purist,” Tomlin said during the annual league meeting on Monday, via Dale Lolley of the team’s website. “I love the rivalries that is division play. I love the structure of our scheduling that highlights it.

“I think the division winners should get a home playoff game.”

The current playoff format has been in place since 2020 when a third wild card team was added. Since then, only one team in each conference has earned a bye to get to the divisional round as opposed to the top two seeds in each conference.